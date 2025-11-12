The Supreme Court confirmed the life sentence of the soldier who shot the National Guardsmen at the “Pivdenmash” plant

The Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of former National Guard conscript Artemiy Ryabchuk. In January 2022, he shot and killed his colleagues at the “Pivdenmash” plant in Dnipro. Five people died, including one civilian woman, and five more were injured to varying degrees.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigation established that during his military service, the convict had conflicts with other servicemen. He witnessed quarrels several times, which he reported to his superiors, which led to a negative attitude towards him.

During another altercation, the soldier took a machine gun from the weapons storage room and started shooting people. After that, he seized the machine gun, 200 rounds of ammunition and tried to escape, but a few hours later he was detained in the town of Pidhorodne in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As part of the criminal proceedings, dozens of examinations were conducted, including a psychological and psychiatric examination, which confirmed that the man was sane and acted consciously.

In April 2024, the man fully admitted his guilt at trial, repented, and apologized to the relatives of the deceased. The convicted person was ordered to compensate the civil claims of the relatives of the deceased.

