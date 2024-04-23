The serviceman who shot the National Guardsmen at the “Pivdenmash” plant in 2022 received a life sentence

The Krasnohvardiisky District Court of Dnipro sentenced a conscript who in January 2022 committed a shooting at the “Pivdenmash” Plant to life imprisonment. At that time, 5 people died, among them one civilian woman, and five more were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

At the court, the man fully admitted his guilt, repented and asked for forgiveness from the relatives of the victims. The convict was ordered to compensate the civil claims of the relatives of the deceased.

The investigation established that the convict had a conflict with other servicemen during his military service. Several times he witnessed quarrels, about which he reported to the management, because of this a negative attitude was formed towards him.

"After another verbal dispute, he decided to kill those who did not share his thoughts and views. While in the weapons storage room, he took a machine gun and ammunition and began brutally shooting people. After the massacre, the accused grabbed the machine gun, put 200 rounds into it and tried to escape," SBI notes.

Within a few hours, he was detained in the city of Pidhorodne, Dniprovsky district.

The examination established that the soldier had no mental disorders and acted quite consciously.