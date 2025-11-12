Turkey confirms 20 soldiers killed in C-130 plane crash

The crash of a Turkish Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane killed all 20 servicemen on board.

This was reported by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on November 12.

The accident occurred on November 11, when the plane took off from Azerbaijan and was en route to Turkey.

According to the Echo of the Caucasus, the plane disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after entering Georgian airspace without raising an alarm. It crashed in the Sighnaghi municipality, approximately 5 km from the state border with Azerbaijan.

An investigation has been launched into the crash in Georgia under the article on violation of air transport operating rules, which led to the death of people.

The cause of the accident has not yet been reported.

