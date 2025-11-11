A Turkish military C-130 plane crashed on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan, with 20 people on board

A Turkish Air Force C-130 Hercules military cargo plane crashed on the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, November 11.

"Our military cargo plane C-130, which took off from Azerbaijan to arrive in our country, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations have been launched in coordination with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the newspaper "Echo of the Caucasus", the plane disappeared from radars a few minutes after entering Georgian airspace without raising an alarm. The accident occurred in the Sighnaghi municipality, approximately 5 kilometers from the state border with Azerbaijan.

An investigation has been launched into the crash in Georgia under the article on violation of air transport operating rules, which led to the death of people.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said he was in contact with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who personally traveled to the scene.

The Turkish newspaper Habertürk, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, specified that there were 20 military personnel on board the plane.

The presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Official information on the number of deaths has not yet been released.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.