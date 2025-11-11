The US Senate voted to end the longest shutdown in the countryʼs history

The US Senate has finally approved a compromise that should end the longest government shutdown in the countryʼs history.

Reuters reports this.

The main US financial document was supported by 60 votes from almost all Republicans and eight Democrats. 40 senators voted against.

The vote was made possible after a group of Democrats reached an agreement with Senate Republican leaders and the White House. In exchange, Democrats promised to continue health care subsidies for Americans.

The Senate has failed 14 previous times to pass a vote that could have ended the month-long government shutdown. A bill needs at least 60 votes to pass.

The bill restores government agencies whose funding was suspended on October 1 and temporarily blocks President Donald Trumpʼs plan to reduce government spending until January 30, 2026.

The bill has been sent to the House of Representatives for approval. It must then be signed by the US president, ending the government shutdown, which has been going on for 42 days.

The document is expected to be considered on Wednesday, November 12.

The longest shutdown in US history

The current shutdown — a partial shutdown of federal agencies — has become the longest in US history. It has been going on for 42 days.

The previous shutdown record also belonged to the Administration of US President Donald Trump, when it lasted 34 days: from December 2018 to January 2019. But this time Trump showed no interest in negotiations with Democrats.

All the messages from the White House are simple: either Democrats back down on their demand to extend health care subsidies, or the consequences of the government shutdown will worsen.

Against this backdrop, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that he could force airlines to cut up to 20% of flights if the government shutdown does not end.

And Axios wrote that due to the government shutdown, the US postponed arms exports worth over $5 billion to support NATO allies and Ukraine.

