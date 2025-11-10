The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in occupied Crimea

On the night of November 10, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Hvardiyske oil depot in the Simferopol district of occupied Crimea.

This is reported by SOF.

Drones hit a pumping station. This is the third successful attack by Special Operations Forces on the facility in the past few weeks.

The Hvardiyske oil depot is an important element of the occupiersʼ fuel and logistics system in Crimea, providing their military facilities and transport.