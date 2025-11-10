Zelensky: Ukraine intends to order 27 Patriot systems from the US

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine seeks to order 27 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from American manufacturers.

He said this in an interview with the Guardian.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is working closely with international partners to protect the country from Russian air attacks. However, the United Kingdom and other allies still refuse to send fighter jets to patrol the skies.

The president said he wants to order 27 “Patriot” air defense systems from American manufacturers. In the meantime, European countries could lend Ukraine their existing “Patriots”.

When asked whether the EU and Britain were doing enough for Ukraine on the eve of winter, Zelensky replied that "enough will be done when Putin understands that he has to stop".

At the end of October, President Zelensky appealed to European partners with a request to temporarily transfer “Patriot” systems to Ukraine in order to strengthen the defense of Ukrainian skies until the American contract for their supply is fulfilled.

