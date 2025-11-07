Minister of Defense: Production of “Gripen” fighters in Ukraine will begin in 2033

Ukraine has agreed with Sweden to supply 150 Saab JAS 39 “Gripen” aircraft, as well as to localize their production in Ukraine from 2033.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing.

According to Shmyhal, on November 6, a corresponding memorandum was signed by one of the Ukrainian companies and the Swedish company Saab.

"We expect that from 2033, Gripen will be significantly localized in Ukraine: its production, from large-scale assembly to the localization of individual parts," said Shmyhal.

He noted that, in parallel, Ukraine insists that deliveries of the previous “Gripen” C and D class aircraft begin as early as 2026.

The minister also added that, together with partners, they discussed the possibility of starting training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics as early as early 2026, "in order to synchronize the training of specialists with the receipt of the first Gripen aircraft".

Shmyhal noted that this contract will be "the largest of all time on the territory of the European continent".

How are “Gripen” fighters useful for Ukraine?

Unlike the F-16, the “Gripen” JAS 39 aircraft is undemanding to runways and easier to maintain between flights.

In addition, the cost of a flight hour for the JAS 39 is the lowest among fighters. For the JAS 39C/D model, this figure is $7 000-8 000, and for the JAS 39E/F, according to preliminary estimates, only $4 000.

The Guardian reported that Ukraine could purchase “Gripen” fighter jets from Sweden, paying for them with frozen Russian assets.

Kyiv will receive the first “Gripen” aircraft from Sweden in 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. According to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, this will allow Ukraine to build a very serious Air Force.

On October 27, the Financial Times wrote that as part of the agreement to purchase 150 “Gripen” fighter jets, the Swedish company Saab is also ready to open a final assembly plant for “Gripen” aircraft in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.