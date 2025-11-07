Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029

Ukraine was elected to the UNESCO Executive Board during the 43rd session of the organizationʼs General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Romania and Moldova were elected to the council along with Ukraine. At the same time, Russia did not make it there for the second time in a row.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that this decision is a recognition of Ukraineʼs active role in strengthening UNESCO, developing education, science, and culture, as well as in promoting peace and international solidarity.

Ukraine plans to focus on protecting cultural heritage, developing education, supporting scientists, and strengthening UNESCOʼs international legal mechanisms.

UNESCOʼs Executive Board is one of the three key bodies of the Organization (along with the General Conference and the Secretariat) that manages its budgetary and programmatic activities.

The Council has 58 members, elected by the General Conference, a consultative body made up of all UNESCO members. The members of the Executive Board are elected on a quota basis, with quotas allocated for each region, based on a relative majority of votes.

The Russian Federation was expelled from the UNESCO Executive Board on November 15, 2023.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

