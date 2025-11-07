North Korea launches ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Friday, November 7.

Reuters reports this.

It was the third missile launch in two weeks. South Koreaʼs military said the missile was launched from the countryʼs northwest, near the border with China, and fell into the sea to the east.

The Japanese government also confirmed the launch and said the missile likely fell outside Japanʼs exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said there was no information about damage.

What preceded

Last month, Pyongyang also launched several ballistic missiles, including hypersonic and sea-launched cruise missiles, ahead of a visit by Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to South Korea for a regional summit.

On Thursday, November 6, North Korea accused the Trump administration of "hostile actions" over new sanctions against its officials and organizations suspected of money laundering.

During a visit to Seoul last week, Trump said he was willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, the meeting never took place. Trump added that he was willing to return to the region if he did agree.

Trump and Kim Jong Un last met in 2019 at the border village of Panmunjom between the two Koreas. Kim has not yet responded to the new offer, but has previously said he has "favourite memories" of those meetings and is open to dialogue if the US changes its position on nuclear disarmament.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.