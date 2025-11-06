Ukraine received 21 “Patria” armored personnel carriers from Latvia

On Thursday, November 6, Ukraine received 21 “Patria” 6x6 armored personnel carriers from Latvia.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the vehicles were handed over to the Adaži military base in Riga. They will immediately be put into service with the Special Operations Forces (SOF). In 2025, Ukraine received all the promised 42 armored vehicles.

Latvia also transferred 12 CVR(T) combat reconnaissance vehicles to Ukraine as part of a previously announced military assistance package and made an additional contribution of €2.2 million to the PURL initiative and financial assistance to the "Coalition of Shelters".

Shmyhal thanked the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds, the countryʼs government, and all Latvians for their support.

It was reported the day before that Latvia would hand over “Patria” armored personnel carriers equipped with machine guns and ammunition to the Ukrainian army on November 6. Along with the equipment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive spare parts, a mobile repair shop, tools, and technical documentation.

Latvia promised Ukraine 42 “Patria” 6x6 armored personnel carriers and spare parts on July 1. By the end of the month, the Ukrainian army received the first batch.

The “Patria” 6x6 is a multi-purpose six-wheeled APC developed by the Finnish company “Patria”. It is capable of carrying up to ten soldiers and crossing water obstacles. The APC can be armed with a heavy machine gun or the “Patria Nemo” 120mm mortar system.

