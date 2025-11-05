Poland wants to supply American gas to Slovakia to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

Poland plans to reduce Slovakiaʼs dependence on Russian gas by supplying it with American gas.

This was stated by the presidents of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and Poland Karol Nawrocki during a press conference in Bratislava, according to Polish media outlets Wiadomości and Energetyka24.

Nawrocki reported that Poland will soon become a regional hub for the supply of liquefied gas from the United States, as it has several alternative sources of non-Russian gas supply.

In particular, we are talking about the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, Poland, where liquefied gas is brought by ships, and the interconnector with Slovakia — a pipe that connects the gas systems of the two countries and can help receive gas from different parts of Europe, not just from Russia.

Nawrocki also hopes that the construction of a floating gas station terminal in the Baltic Sea will be completed soon.

Slovak leader Pellegrini agreed to Polandʼs offer, saying that if the price and transit tariffs are acceptable, it would be a good chance to distribute energy supplies between different directions.

According to him, Slovakia still remains dependent on Russian gas, so a complete rejection of supplies from Russia is not yet possible in the short term.

Russian gas supplies to Slovakia

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the export of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory expired on January 1, 2025. Therefore, Slovakia and other EU countries are starting to look for alternative sources, but Robert Fico wants Ukraine to either restore supplies or compensate for losses, which the Slovak Prime Minister estimates at €500 million per year.

Russia said it was ready to continue supplying gas through Ukraine, but because of the war, Ukraine refused to participate in negotiations with Russia on gas exports through its territories.

Slovakian company SPP said it has diversified gas purchase contracts with BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Eni and RWE and has up to 150% of its customersʼ consumption available as a safety cushion. SPP said Slovakia has also diversified transit supply routes in case transit via the pipeline through Ukraine is disrupted.

On February 1, the Slovak SPP began importing Russian gas to Slovakia via the “TurkStream” gas pipeline.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

