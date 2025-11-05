Estonia will allocate €3 million for Starlink for the Ukrainian army

Estonia will provide €3 million for the purchase and support of Starlink satellite communication systems for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on the social network X.

During a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur on the JEF fields, Shmyhal discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers by Estonian instructors within Operation Legio and defense cooperation between the countries.

Ukraine and Estonia

Estonia is one of the leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale war, the country has provided more than €520 million to Ukrainians, which is approximately 1.4% of Estoniaʼs GDP.

This September, the country pledged to allocate at least 0.25% of its gross domestic product, which amounts to €100 million, to Ukraine in 2026.

In October, the Estonian company “Milrem Robotics”, in partnership with the Netherlands, reported the transfer of more than 150 THeMIS ground robotic complexes to Ukraine.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

