The government has prepared the draft State Budget for 2026 for the second reading. What has changed?

The Cabinet of Ministers has prepared the draft State Budget for 2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

She noted that by the second reading, the total revenue is proposed to be increased by UAH 27.8 billion. They want to do this by increasing the profit tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.

Expenditures will also increase by UAH 33.6 billion. In particular, UAH 18.9 billion of these funds will replenish the reserve fund, UAH 6.6 billion will go to a phased increase in salaries not only for school teachers, but also for lecturers at higher education institutions and professional colleges by 50% during the year.

State Budget 2026

The draft State Budget was voted on in the first reading on October 22. Budget revenues are indicated there in the amount of UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures are 4.8 trillion, which is 415 billion more compared to 2025.

It is proposed to set defense and security spending at 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+168.6 billion to the 2025 level).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.