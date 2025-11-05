The government has prepared the draft State Budget for 2026 for the second reading. What has changed?

The Cabinet of Ministers has prepared the draft State Budget for 2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
She noted that by the second reading, the total revenue is proposed to be increased by UAH 27.8 billion. They want to do this by increasing the profit tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.
Expenditures will also increase by UAH 33.6 billion. In particular, UAH 18.9 billion of these funds will replenish the reserve fund, UAH 6.6 billion will go to a phased increase in salaries not only for school teachers, but also for lecturers at higher education institutions and professional colleges by 50% during the year.
State Budget 2026
The draft State Budget was voted on in the first reading on October 22. Budget revenues are indicated there in the amount of UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures are 4.8 trillion, which is 415 billion more compared to 2025.
It is proposed to set defense and security spending at 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+168.6 billion to the 2025 level).
