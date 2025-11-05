The head of Ingushetia was convicted in absentia for financing Russiaʼs war against Ukraine

The head of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov was convicted in absentia for financing Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

He was sentenced to up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property for financing actions aimed at changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine in violation of the Constitution (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors proved that he systematically paid "bonuses" to citizens who signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces and provided the military with medicines, equipment, and transportation.

He is under sanctions by Ukraine, the US, and the UK.

