NATO to allocate $60 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026

NATO will provide Ukraine with $60 billion in 2026 and plans to cooperate with Ukrainian industry and innovation.

This was stated by the head of the NATO mission in Ukraine, Patrick Turner, in a comment to Suspilne.

He also recalled that four aid packages have already been announced under the PURL initiative. Some of the aid from these packages has either already been provided or is still in the process of being provided to Ukraine. In particular, last year, the Alliance members allocated $50 billion to Ukraine.

Another priority for the Alliance in the coming year is non-lethal assistance to Ukraine under the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP). This includes both battlefield-related assistance and longer-term programs such as hospital support or assistance to veterans.

PURL is a new mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions. The essence of the mechanism is that Ukraine forms a list of priority needs for weapons and ammunition, this list is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place from partnersʼ funds.

To date, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Spain and Slovenia have joined the initiative. Four aid packages have already been funded through PURL, including Patriot and HIMARS missiles, some of which are already in Ukraine.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

