Searches at NABU employeeʼs home. Prosecutor Generalʼs Office claims employee was monitoring Prosecutorʼs General Office building

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) explained the searches of an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) by saying that he was allegedly monitoring the PGO building.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

They say that on November 3 at 06:10 an unknown man installed surveillance cameras on a canopy above the entrance to a residential building opposite the PGO building. A few hours later, another person took the devices away.

PGO added that cameras were installed at special locations to record the entrances and exits of employees of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

"The nature of the placement of surveillance equipment actually ensured the total removal of information from the building of a state body under martial law. In particular, information about vehicles, license plates, movement schedules, and identification of civil servants, including those working in the Department for Counteracting Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office added.

On the same day, law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings into the possible illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

After identifying one of the men, prosecutors from the Attorney Generalʼs Office decided to search his residence.

Then the man said he was a full-time employee of the NABU and provided his service ID. He confirmed that he was taking away the surveillance cameras that had been installed earlier at the PGO building.

"However, the NABU employee was unable to provide clear explanations regarding the legal grounds for conducting covert measures, only stating that he was ʼcarrying out instructions from managementʼ. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office added.

At the same time, NABU claims that force was used against their employee, who is involved in documenting a number of corruption cases. However, he was not informed of any suspicion.

The Bureau emphasizes that the search took place without a court order and was likely related to the employeeʼs direct performance of professional duties.

