NABU reported searches and use of force against their employee

On the night of November 4, prosecutors from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, accompanied by special forces, searched an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The bureau claims that force was used against their employee, but he was not informed of any suspicion.

NABU also says that the search took place without a court order and was likely related to the employeeʼs direct performance of professional duties.

The department emphasized that this employee is involved in documenting a number of corruption cases. He was being monitored on the eve of the search.

