Ukraine received over 144 thousand applications from families of Russians missing in war

The "I Want to Find" project received 144 138 requests from Russian families regarding missing Russian army servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

In October alone, the project received 9 243 applications — thatʼs about 300 requests every day.

Using the information provided within the project, relatives are able to confirm the status of the prisoner or deceased and demand that the Russian authorities conduct exchanges.

Since the beginning of the project (January 2024), 3 017 Russian servicemen have been confirmed to be in Ukrainian captivity, of which 1 922 have already been exchanged for Ukrainian defenders.

In October of this year, the "I Want to Find" project confirmed the presence of 159 occupiers in Ukrainian captivity, whose relatives left applications.

Among these prisoners of war are not only Russians, but also citizens of other countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and even Egypt.

As of November 4, the General Staff reported one million 145 000 Russians killed and wounded in the war with Ukraine.

