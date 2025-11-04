The European Commission has published a report on Ukraineʼs European integration progress

The European Commission has praised Ukraineʼs resilience and commitment to the European path despite the war. However, the EC notes a number of systemic problems, primarily in the areas of anti-corruption policy, the judiciary, and media freedom.

The document covers the period from September 1, 2024 to September 1, 2025. In it, the European Commission noted that Ukraine continues to implement the recommendations for the start of accession negotiations, demonstrating "significant resilience and strong commitment to reforms".

However, Brussels called on Kyiv to make "further and steady progress" in ensuring the rule of law and the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

Anti-Corruption Sphere

Regarding the anti-corruption sphere, the European Commission noted “limited progress”. The document mentions the law adopted in July 2025, which “dismantled important guarantees of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO”. Despite the fact that these guarantees were restored after protests and pressure from international partners, the EC emphasizes that attempts to interfere in the work of anti-corruption bodies remain a worrying trend.

“Anti-corruption institutions and civil society organizations report growing pressure from state structures, including through criminal investigations and legislative initiatives, which may undermine transparency,” the report says.

The European Commission also warns about draft laws that are presented under the guise of protecting business or national security, but in fact restrict access to public registers and may reduce the effectiveness of anti-corruption investigations.

The EC recommended that Ukraine guarantee the full independence of the NABU and SAPO, expand the jurisdiction of anti-corruption bodies to all high-risk positions, and strengthen the autonomy of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, in particular in cases involving peopleʼs deputies without the consent of the Prosecutor General.

Legal proceedings Sphere

In the area of justice, the European Commission noted "some progress", but noted that systemic problems remain.

In particular, parliament has yet to appoint internationally vetted candidates to the Constitutional Court, delaying its renewal. The report also says that the position of Prosecutor General remains politicized.

Separately, the EC drew attention to the law adopted in July 2025 that allows for the appointment of prosecutors without competitive procedures. This approach, according to the Commission, reduces the level of transparency and accountability in the justice sector.

Brussels also notes an acute shortage of staff in the courts — over two thousand vacancies remain unfilled. At the same time, it notes "growing resistance" to involving international experts in competition and qualification commissions.

Public Administration

In public administration reform, Ukraine has demonstrated "good progress", particularly in digitalization, reform of the payroll system, and improving the quality of service delivery.

The European Commission emphasized that even during martial law, the Verkhovna Rada and the government remain effective in their work, which indicates the institutional maturity of the state.

At the same time, the report documents isolated cases of alleged pressure on anti-corruption activists. The Commission called on the Ukrainian authorities to respond promptly to such incidents “in order to maintain civil society’s trust in the reform process”.

Economic Sphere

At the same time, the European Commission positively assessed the economic bloc, noting "good progress" in forming a functioning market economy.

The report emphasizes that the Ukrainian economy remains resilient, supported by sound macroeconomic policies, support from international partners, and the resilience of the private sector. The banking system continues to function stably.

The EC also notes Ukraineʼs progress in its ability to withstand competitive pressure from the EU, which is one of the key criteria for joining the common market.

Freedom of Expression

In the section on freedom of expression, the European Commission noted positive developments, including the stable financing of the public broadcaster and the transparent re-election of its management. It also positively assessed the law adopted in January 2025, which expanded journalistsʼ access to parliamentary sessions.

At the same time, the document records cases of harassment of journalists, especially those engaged in investigations at the local level. The EC called on Ukraine to strengthen the protection of the media and ensure prompt investigation of cases of intimidation.

The report confirms the completion of bilateral screening meetings between Ukraine and the EU in September 2025. The Commissionʼs recommendations are aligned with the main priorities of the Ukraine Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka called this yearʼs document "the best report on enlargement in three years", noting that the European Commission has for the first time officially recognized the systemic nature of Ukrainian reforms.

"The report confirmed that Ukraine has made significant progress on the path to membership. We are ready to qualitatively implement all recommendations in cooperation with the EU," said Kachka.

Ukraine and Moldova are moving synchronously along the path of European integration: both countries have completed the screening of legislation and are moving to the next stages of negotiations in parallel. At the same time, Marta Kos noted that the EU is considering the option of separating Moldova from Ukraine in the accession process due to blocking by Hungary.

In April 2025, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on Hungarians to vote against Ukraineʼs membership in the EU in a national poll. The results of this vote were released on June 26 — the Hungarian authorities claim that 95% of Hungarians are against Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.

Denmark has called for increased pressure on Hungary for violating the fundamental principles of the European Union. Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre said that Copenhagen will seek to activate the procedure under Article 7 of the EU Treaty — also known as the "nuclear option" because it allows for limiting the rights of a member state, including depriving it of its vote in the EU Council.

On September 30, Ukraine and the EU completed the screening of Ukrainian legislation for negotiations on accession to the European Union.

