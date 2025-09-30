Ukraine has completed the screening process on its way to EU accession

Ukraine and the EU have completed the screening of Ukrainian legislation for negotiations on accession to the European Union.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos in X.

"In the most difficult conditions, Ukraine completed the screening process of all its legislation in record time, laying the foundations for its European future," she noted.

Kos emphasized that Ukraine must maintain the pace of reforms.

Ukraineʼs accession to the EU: what next?

Screening in the EU accession process means a detailed comparative analysis of Ukrainian legislation with the law of the European Union. This allows to determine which norms already comply with EU standards and which still need to be changed. The completion of the screening means that Ukraine, together with the European institutions, has received a complete picture of the compliance of its legislation with the acquis communautaire.

The European Commission will then prepare an assessment and recommendations, on the basis of which the Council of the EU will decide to open negotiation chapters. These chapters cover everything from justice and competition to agriculture and energy. During the negotiations, Ukraine will gradually adapt and implement its legislation to European standards.