Ukraine has completed the screening process on its way to EU accession

Ukraine and the EU have completed the screening of Ukrainian legislation for negotiations on accession to the European Union.
This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos in X.
"In the most difficult conditions, Ukraine completed the screening process of all its legislation in record time, laying the foundations for its European future," she noted.
Kos emphasized that Ukraine must maintain the pace of reforms.
Ukraineʼs accession to the EU: what next?
Screening in the EU accession process means a detailed comparative analysis of Ukrainian legislation with the law of the European Union. This allows to determine which norms already comply with EU standards and which still need to be changed. The completion of the screening means that Ukraine, together with the European institutions, has received a complete picture of the compliance of its legislation with the acquis communautaire.
The European Commission will then prepare an assessment and recommendations, on the basis of which the Council of the EU will decide to open negotiation chapters. These chapters cover everything from justice and competition to agriculture and energy. During the negotiations, Ukraine will gradually adapt and implement its legislation to European standards.
- Ukraine and Moldova are moving synchronously along the path of European integration: both countries have completed the screening of legislation and are moving to the next stages of negotiations in parallel. At the same time, Kos noted that the EU is considering the option of separating Moldova from Ukraine in the accession process, due to Hungaryʼs blocking.
- In April 2025, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on Hungarians to vote against Ukraineʼs membership in the EU in a national poll. The results of this vote were released on June 26 — the Hungarian authorities claim that 95% of Hungarians are against Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.
- Denmark has called for increased pressure on Hungary for violating the fundamental principles of the European Union. Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre said that Copenhagen will seek to activate the procedure under Article 7 of the EU Treaty — also known as the "nuclear option" because it allows for limiting the rights of a member state, including depriving it of its vote in the EU Council.
