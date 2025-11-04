A new category has been added to the International Register of Damage — not only owners of lost housing, but also tenants can submit it

A new category has appeared in the International Register of Damage Caused by Russia — loss of housing or place of residence. It covers not only homeowners, but also tenants or those who lived with relatives or others and lost the opportunity to live there.

This was reported by the executive director of the registry Markiyan Klyuchkovsky.

Claims under this category may be made for the loss of a home or residence, including the associated loss of ordinary personal effects. You may also claim the costs of obtaining a new home or residence, including moving expenses.

You can submit an application for category A3.3 on the "Diia" portal. More information and answers to frequently asked questions are on the Register website.

Klyuchkovsky added that in total, almost 70 000 applications have already been submitted to the Register.

The Register of Damage Caused by Russia

The International Register of Damage was established on 17 May 2023, with over 40 Council of Europe member states, as well as the United States, Japan and Canada signing the agreement. It began operating in April 2024.

One of the instruments of this register should be the Compensation Commission, which will study all applications and assess the real amount of damages; its creation was supported by the PACE in October. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities.

As the executive director of the International Register of Damage Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.

