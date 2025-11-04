Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of November 4, the Russian army launched 137 air targets into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched:

an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Rostov region;

six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region;

130 strike drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 92 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missiles and 31 drones hit 14 locations.

