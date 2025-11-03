Belarus says it is ready to send “peacekeepers” to Ukraine “if necessary”

Belarus is ready to deploy a " peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine if there is an appropriate decision.

This is reported by the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, citing an interview with the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Peacekeeping Activities of Belarus Alexei Skabey.

According to him, a "peacekeeping" mission in Ukraine is possible with the consent of both sides, because raising the Belarusian flag in a certain country indicates "commitment to the commitments that Belarusians once made at the UN Assembly".

At the same time, Skabey stated that Belarus has not yet received any offers to join such a mission in Ukraine.

Belarus and the Russian war against Ukraine

Since February 24, 2022, Belarus has been participating in the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, allowing Russians to move through the territory of Belarus and launch missiles and drones from it towards Ukraine.

After the full-scale invasion began, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claimed that he had personally suggested to Putin that Russian troops remain on the territory of Belarus. At the same time, he assured that the Belarusian military was not participating in the war against Ukraine.

Later, in October 2022, Lukashenko admitted that his country was participating in the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, but "was not killing anyone and was not sending its military anywhere".

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

