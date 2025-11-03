Two men attacked a military man in rehabilitation in Kyiv. They were detained

The other day, a 27-year-old military man told police that he was attacked by two men while he was in rehabilitation in Kyiv. The attackers have been found and detained.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police.

The injured soldier said he was currently rehabilitating from multiple wounds sustained in a combat zone. He had briefly left the hospital for a nearby park when two men approached him with threats.

The attackers held a knife and a screwdriver to the victimʼs face and body and took his mobile phone, UAH 8 000, and personal belongings, then fled.

Police have identified the perpetrators, aged 33 and 38, who have previously been convicted of similar crimes and face up to 15 years in prison.

On October 13, a number of Telegram channels published a video of three unknown individuals attacking a man dressed in military uniform on Pankivska Street in Kyiv and throwing him from his wheelchair to the ground.

