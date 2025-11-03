Powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan, hundreds injured

An earthquake struck Afghanistan on the night of November 3. Local authorities reported at least 20 deaths and more than 320 injuries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The BBC writes about this.

The earthquake occurred at around 01:00 local time (22:30 Kyiv time) near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the largest cities in the country, home to about 500 000 residents.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 28 kilometres. The quake was given an orange alert level, indicating the possibility of "significant casualties".

Getty Images / «Babel'»

AFP news agency reports that many residents of Mazar-i-Sharif ran into the streets when the earthquake struck, fearing their homes would collapse. The quake caused power outages across the country, including in the capital Kabul, after power lines from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the countryʼs main suppliers, were damaged.