Earthquake in Afghanistan: Rescuers only helped men because they couldnʼt touch women

During the massive earthquake that struck Afghanistan on the night of September 1, male rescuers and doctors could only help men.

The New York Times writes about this.

The magnitude-6 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and injured another 3 600, according to figures released by the Afghan government.

While the Taliban did not release a gender breakdown of the casualties, more than half a dozen doctors, rescue workers and women in the quake-hit areas said women faced a particularly difficult ordeal, made worse by neglect and isolation.

Women and girls in Afghanistan face some of the harshest restrictions in the world under the Taliban, which came to power four years ago. It remains steadfast even as much of the Muslim world, numerous human rights groups and institutions such as the World Bank warn of the long-term consequences of such policies for the countryʼs social fabric and economy.

Girls are banned from attending school beyond the sixth grade. Women cannot travel far without a male companion and are barred from most jobs, including in non-profit and humanitarian organizations.

Afghan women working for UN agencies face repeated harassment. This year, it has led to threats so severe that agencies have ordered their staff to temporarily work from home.