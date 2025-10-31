The Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 145 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of October 31, the Russian army launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 145 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones into Ukraine. Almost 90 of them are “Shahed” drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ballistic missiles were launched from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This time, enemy drones flew into Ukraine from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and occupied Chauda and Gvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense managed to neutralize a Russian ballistic missile and 107 UAVs of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Another 36 Russian drones were hit in 20 locations.

