Russians attacked the Slovyansk TPP and houses in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded (UPD)

On the afternoon of October 30, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on cities in the Donetsk region. At least seven people are known to have died and several others have been injured. Among the objects attacked was a thermal power plant in Slovyansk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the shelling of the Slovyansk TPP in an evening address.

According to him, the Russians hit the facility with aerial bombs. Two people died as a result. The Ministry of Energy clarified that they were employees of the station. Five more energy workers were injured.

The attack damaged the equipment of the TPPʼs engineering and laboratory building.

"This is exclusively terror. Normal people donʼt fight like this, and there should be an appropriate world response to such a Russian war," the president emphasized.

Before that, the Russians hit Slovyansk twice with MLRS, killing three more residents. High-rise buildings, private houses, a boiler room, and cars were damaged.

On the same day, other cities in the Donetsk region were also under enemy attack. According to the Regional Military Administration, a 75-year-old man was killed and 6 more people were injured in Kostyantynivka from Russian shelling. A high-rise building and private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk was hit by three drone strikes. An 82-year-old man was killed, three people were injured, and 11 houses were damaged.

