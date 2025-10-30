Zelensky signed laws on the extension of martial law and mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.
This is stated in the cards of draft laws No. 14128 and No. 14129 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
They were extended from November 5, 2025 to February 3, 2026.
The Verkhovna Rada supported this decision on October 21. This is the 17th extension since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18-60 can be called up for military service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.