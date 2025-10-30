Russia strikes Slovyansk and Vinnytsia region — there are casualties

On October 30, the Russian army struck Slovyansk in the Donetsk and Vinnytsia regions, resulting in the deaths of people.

According to the Slovyansk City Military-Civil Administration, Russian troops attacked the city twice with MLRS. The strikes targeted the Lisny neighbourhood, Olimpiyska Street, and 95th Brigade Street.

The impact killed three people and damaged high-rise buildings, private homes, a boiler room, and cars.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna stated that a seven-year-old girl died as a result of a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation.

"The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely serious condition. Doctors fought for her life, but, unfortunately, they could not save her..." Zabolotna wrote.

Two people were hospitalized in moderate condition, two others received minor injuries and refused hospitalization.

There were 90 UAVs and 23 cruise missiles in the airspace of the region.

The attack damaged critical infrastructure and 23 residential buildings. In particular, a two-story house, where 21 people lived, was damaged. The house suffered significant damage, and the families living there were evicted.

