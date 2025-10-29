Russia declared the testing of a submarine with a nuclear installation

On October 28, Russia tested the “Poseidon” unmanned underwater vehicle.

This was stated by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Russian state propaganda media.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to him, for the first time, Russia managed to launch not only “Poseidon” from a submarine, but also a nuclear power plant, on which the device ran for "some time".

What preceded

Putin reported on October 26 that the Russian army had tested the 9M730 “Burevestnik” nuclear-powered unlimited-range cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that the tests were conducted on October 21. The missileʼs flight lasted many hours. According to Gerasimov, the "Burevestnik" covered 14 thousand kilometers and was in the air for 15 hours.

On October 27, Norwegian military intelligence confirmed that Russia had tested the “Burevestnik” cruise missile. The Russian military launched the missile from the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya in the Barents Sea.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.