Russia declared the testing of a submarine with a nuclear installation

On October 28, Russia tested the “Poseidon” unmanned underwater vehicle.
This was stated by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Russian state propaganda media.
According to him, for the first time, Russia managed to launch not only “Poseidon” from a submarine, but also a nuclear power plant, on which the device ran for "some time".
What preceded
Putin reported on October 26 that the Russian army had tested the 9M730 “Burevestnik” nuclear-powered unlimited-range cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that the tests were conducted on October 21. The missileʼs flight lasted many hours. According to Gerasimov, the "Burevestnik" covered 14 thousand kilometers and was in the air for 15 hours.
On October 27, Norwegian military intelligence confirmed that Russia had tested the “Burevestnik” cruise missile. The Russian military launched the missile from the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya in the Barents Sea.
