Russians attacked a childrenʼs hospital in Kherson, 9 people were injured

On the morning of October 29, the Russian army fired artillery at a childrenʼs hospital in Kherson, where young patients, their parents, and medical staff were at the time.

The regional prosecutorʼs office reported this.

According to preliminary data, nine people were injured, including four children and three medical workers.

The hospital building was significantly destroyed, and the blast wave damaged nearby structures.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Russians regularly attack Kherson and the region. Over the past day, the Russian military has hit critical and social infrastructure, damaging seven high-rise buildings and seven private homes. Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed and three others were injured in the region in the past day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.