Spain airport closed again due to unidentified drone

On Monday evening, October 27, Alicante International Airport in Spain suspended the arrival and departure of aircraft after an unidentified drone was spotted above the runway.

This is reported by the Spanish media outlet La Opinión de Murcia.

The airport was closed for almost two hours, during which time ten international flights had to be diverted to other nearby airports, including seven to Valencia and one each to Murcia, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

A number of flights were also reported to be delayed. Overall, the incident is estimated to have affected around 1 000 passengers.

The airport was able to resume operations around 11:00 PM local time. Spanish law enforcement is currently investigating where the drone came from.

On the evening of October 19, another airport in Spain — Palma de Mallorca —also suspended operations due to the appearance of a drone.

