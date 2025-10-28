Russians attack gas infrastructure for the 7th time in a month. Facilities in Poltava region under attack

On the night of October 28, Russian occupiers struck civilian gas infrastructure in the Poltava region.

This was reported by Serhiy Koretsky, the chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”.

This is the seventh Russian attack on such facilities since the beginning of October.

There were no injuries. Specialists are working at the scene of the impact, assessing the consequences and starting restoration work.

"The facilities attacked by Russia have no military significance. The sole purpose of these strikes is to leave Ukrainians without gas and heat," Koretsky emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the government has already found 70% of the necessary funds for fuel imports. So, despite Russian attacks on energy facilities, the heating season will officially start in Ukraine on October 28.

