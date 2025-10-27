Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban to discuss sanctions against Russian oil

The US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss sanctions against Russian oil companies next week.

Reuters writes about this, citing the words of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

On October 23, Trump imposed new sanctions against Russia for the first time in his second term. They are aimed at the two largest Russian oil companies, “Rosneft” and “Lukoil”, as well as their subsidiaries.

Trumpʼs move left questions for Hungary and Slovakia, the largest buyers of Russian oil in the European Union and previously granted exemptions from EU sanctions.

The day after the sanctions were imposed, Orban said he had spoken to Hungarian oil and gas company MOL about the US sanctions and that Hungary would look for a way to circumvent them, although there has been no indication so far that he plans to violate the restrictions.

The new sanctions will not come into effect until the end of November. Péter Szijjártó stated that they do not currently pose any problems and do not lead to a reduction in Hungarian imports of Russian oil.

