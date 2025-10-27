NABU detective Maghamedrasulovʼs case. The court has chosen a precautionary measure for the witness — he is suspected of perjury

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of a personal bond for Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of the NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. The prosecutorʼs office suspects him of giving false testimony.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Prosecutors allege that Yusuf Mameshev provided false information about the country where the industrial hemp was to be sold. He said that the sale was planned to be to Uzbekistan, where there is adequate processing capacity and a market for it.

At the same time, prosecutors claim that, according to the results of audio examinations, Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father allegedly planned to sell cannabis to Dagestan.

The lawyers rejected the charges and emphasized that Yusuf Mameshev only told the truth during interrogation.

Yusuf Mameshev said that he was "drawn" into this case because of family ties between him and Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. The suspect also confirms that he, like the NABU detectiveʼs father, comes from Dagestan.

The case of Magamedrasulov

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. NABU reported at the time that the searches were conducted without a court order. In particular, Magamedrasulov was detained then.

Ruslan and his father, Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov, are accused of illegal business with the Russian Federation and the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan. Both are suspected of aiding and abetting an aggressor state.

The father and son do not admit guilt, and Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his defense insist that the authorities opened cases against them only to pressure and compromise the Bureau.

In September, the detective was charged with another crime. According to investigators, he helped conversion centers with fraud.

