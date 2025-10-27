Two Ukrainians detained in Poland — suspected of spying on military aid to Ukraine

Two Ukrainians suspected of working for foreign intelligence were detained in the Polish city of Katowice.

RMF 24 writes about this.

The detainees are a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man who specialized in reconnaissance of Polandʼs military potential.

They were also to install devices to monitor critical infrastructure. In particular, they were to install hidden cameras on the routes of transporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine. They also collected information about Polish soldiers.

A large amount of communication equipment was found on the detainees.

The woman and man have been charged with espionage, which carries a sentence of eight years in prison. They will spend the next three months in custody.

In recent months, the Polish Internal Security Agency has detained 55 people who acted against Poland on behalf of Russian intelligence. For example, on October 23, in the Polish city of Biała Podlaska, police detained a Ukrainian suspected of spying for the Russian Federation.

A few days earlier, on October 21, several Ukrainians were detained in Poland and Romania. According to the investigation, they were trying to send packages with explosives to Ukraine and to the “Nova Post” office in Bucharest.

