Russia attacked Ukraine with a hundred drones at night. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of October 27, the Russian army launched 100 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types into Ukraine. About 70 of them were Shahed.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 66 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

26 drones were hit in 9 locations.

