Navy: Russians shot down their own plane over Crimea while repelling drone attack (updated)

Russian troops shot down their own plane while repelling an attack by Ukrainian drones over temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of "Apostrophe TV".

"We repelled the Ukrainian attacks so much that as a result they were able to shoot down their own plane today over Crimea," Pletenchuk emphasized.

He did not provide any other details. Russia also did not officially report the incident, but Russian military sources wrote about it.

In particular, the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, which specializes in aviation, wrote that a Su-30SM fighter jet was damaged.

He claims that after launching a missile at the drone, a fire broke out on board, which the crew was unable to extinguish. The crew ejected.

Updated at 2:30 p.m. The crash of the Russian Su-30SM fighter jet was confirmed by Ukrainian Navy intelligence.

The reconnaissance team received a radio intercept about two engines catching fire and the crew ejecting from the Su-30SM aircraft. At that time, it was performing a mission in the northwestern part of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Navy suggests that while repelling the UAV attack, the Russians shot down their own fighter jet.

On the night of October 17, drones attacked an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske in occupied Crimea. It is likely that an ammunition depot was also targeted there.

