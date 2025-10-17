Russians attacked Ukraine with 70 drones. Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack

On the night of October 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 70 drones, about 50 of them Shahed attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 35 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs, and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as falling debris in two locations.

In particular, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, was under massive attack. A fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise, which has already been extinguished. The energy infrastructure was damaged, but no people were injured.

Ten hits were recorded in the city. After the attack, power went out in several villages in the Kryvyi Rih district.

