Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians lost 29,000 soldiers in September

In September alone, the Russian armyʼs losses in the war against Ukraine amounted to almost 29,000 servicemen.

This is stated in a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, published by the General Staff.

He added that in September, the Defense Forces destroyed and damaged 70 tanks, 65 armored combat vehicles, over 1,050 artillery systems, six multiple launch rocket systems, and other equipment.

In addition, 2,060 Russian servicemen have been captured since the beginning of the year.

According to Syrsky, Ukrainian soldiers have stopped the spring-summer offensive campaign of the Russians. In some areas, the Defense Forces are conducting counter-offensive operations, as well as assaults to restore lost positions. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers continue to squeeze the Russians out of the territory of Sumy region.

Our active actions in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region continue. Syrsky also announced "certain successes" in restoring control over the territory in Zaporizhzhia region.

Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have successfully attacked 45 facilities of Russiaʼs fuel and energy and military-industrial complex.

As a result, the total production of fuels and lubricants in Russia has decreased by almost 25%. The aggressor country loses more than $46 million every day from the decrease in oil product exports.

As of October 17, the Russian army had lost 1.1 million soldiers killed and wounded. Among the losses of equipment: more than 11 thousand tanks, almost 34 thousand artillery systems, 427 aircraft and 28 ships/boats.

