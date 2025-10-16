Pro-Russian MP Yevheniy Shevchenko was informed of a new suspicion of laundering over 9 million hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported the current Peopleʼs Deputyʼs suspicion of legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime.

This is reported by NABU.

The bureauʼs press service does not name the person involved, but according to Babelʼs sources, it is a former member of the Servant of the People faction, Yevheniy Shevchenko.

According to the investigation, he seized the funds of a private company, promising its representatives to assist in obtaining a permit to transport mineral fertilizers abroad. Money in the amount of more than 9 million UAH was transferred to the account of a person close to the deputy. At the same time, he did not take any promised actions in the interests of the company.

To hide the illegal origin of the funds, the MP organized a scheme to legalize them. The money received was transferred to the accounts of a law firm owned by his close relative, allegedly as payment for legal services. Part of these funds was later used to purchase two premium cars — a BMW X5 M (F95) and a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG.

Subsequently, the deputy began to openly use these cars, creating the impression that they were purchased with legitimate income from business activities.

Shevchenko is currently in pre-trial detention. Back in November 2024, he was first charged with treason for his activities that harmed Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and information security even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In June 2025, he was charged with another treason charge — this time for actions committed after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

In July 2025, he was charged with fraud. According to the SBU, Shevchenko embezzled money from one of the Ukrainian companies that purchased mineral fertilizers in Belarus. Investigators believe that he created artificial problems during the delivery of goods from Belarus to Ukraine, and for their resolution he demanded a bribe of UAH 14.5 million. In addition, available data indicate that the Peopleʼs Deputy could receive regular "kickbacks" by offering Belarusian quotas for the supply of fertilizers to other Ukrainian enterprises.

