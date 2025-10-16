Hundreds of millions of dollars and interceptor drones. What are the results of the 31st meeting of Ramstein?

Following the results of the 31st meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraineʼs partners announced military assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars, in particular through the PURL initiative.

This was stated by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The meeting agreed on new contributions to the PURL initiative totaling at least $422 million. More than half of NATO member states have already made or declared contributions.

Ukraine will also receive new contributions for purchases from Ukrainian industry worth $715 million. They will be allocated:

Norway — $600 million for UAVs, electronic warfare systems, and explosives;

Netherlands — $106 million for strike and reconnaissance UAVs;

Canada — $8 million for interceptor drones;

Iceland — $4 million within the framework of the "Danish Model."

In addition, the partners promised new military assistance packages:

Sweden — $8 billion for security assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027;

Czech Republic — new package for $72 million;

Canada — $20 million for winter equipment and missile components;

Portugal — $12 million to the British fund for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine IFU;

Finland is preparing the 13th military aid package.

