Babel sources: Russian provider lost $800,000 due to GUR cyberattack

Russian provider Orion Telecom suffered losses of 66 million rubles (almost $800,000) after a GUR attack in the summer.
Intelligence sources informed Babel about this.
Orion Telecom is one of the largest Siberian Internet providers. GUR cyber specialists attacked its infrastructure back in June on Russia Day. Then, a closed city specialising in uranium mining was left without communication — Orion Telecom was the only provider there.
Now, according to Babelʼs intelligence sources, the provider has appealed to the police to launch an investigation. In the appeal, it acknowledged the losses incurred, as well as the fact that usersʼ personal data was leaked as a result of the GUR operation.
Ukrainian intelligence notes that the providerʼs networks were actively used by Russian security forces to carry out aggression against Ukraine.
- GUR cyber experts regularly attack Russian structures. For example, in September, they carried out a successful attack and paralysed the work of the Russian national payment system "SBP".
