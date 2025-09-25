The GUR cyber experts attacked Russiaʼs national payment system

Cyber specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) carried out a successful attack and paralyzed the work of the Russian national payment system "SBP".

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

This payment system is actively used in the Russian Federation to transfer funds to Russian "charitable and volunteer organizations" that support the war against Ukraine.

Thus, as a result of a DDoS attack on the “SBP” system and the provider TransTeleCom, many Russians were unable to make instant transfers and online payments. In particular, in Yekaterinburg, there were mass complaints about the inability to pay online for public transport or pay at gas stations.

The cyberattack also left hundreds of thousands of subscribers of local providers in many regions of the Russian Federation without internet and interactive television.

Estimated losses from this DDoS attack are up to $30 million.

