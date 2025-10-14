Klitschko dismissed Mykola Povoroznyk from the position of first deputy head of the Kyiv CSA

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko dismissed the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Mykola Povoroznyk.

The decree was published on the Kyiv City State Administration website.

Earlier, on June 10, Kyiv City Council deputies expressed their distrust of Povoroznyk amid a journalistic investigation into the officialʼs alleged celebration of his birthday on a day of mourning. On June 30, Klitschko suspended him from his duties for the duration of the investigation.

The duties of the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration were assigned to Petro Panteleyev. He has held the position of deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration since 2014.

What preceded

On the night of April 24, cruise and ballistic missiles and strike drones were launched at the capital. Twelve people were killed. The Informer newspaper claimed that on the day of mourning for the dead, Povoroznyk gathered some officials for his birthday. Journalists say that the celebration took place during working hours and on communal territory.

Povoroznyk called the investigation a “dirty manipulation”. According to him, “there was no celebration, music, gifts, or fun”. He says the journalist is lying, saying she saw it. Povoroznyk claimed that that day “colleagues were sitting, having dinner, and chatting”.

Povoroznyk was dismissed from his position as first deputy head of the KCSA on April 10. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, accused him of systematically ignoring instructions, in particular, that he did not provide a report on the issuance and accounting of passes for movement during the curfew.

According to Tkachenko, as first deputy Povoroznyk blocks the work of the KCSA — he delays orders, and documents for the status of critically important enterprises are stuck for months instead of 10 days.

Then the Kyiv City State Administration noted that the decision does not apply to Povoroznykʼs regular position as first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. He will remain in this position.

