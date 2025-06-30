First Deputy Head of KCSA Povoroznyk to be suspended pending investigation into his alleged celebration on the Day of Mourning

The mayor of Kyiv will suspend the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Mykola Povoroznyk, from his duties during the investigation into the alleged birthday celebration on the Day of Mourning in Kyiv on April 25.

Klitschko has decided to "investigate the fact of some alleged ʼcelebrationʼ". He says he is not going to "cover up" anyone.

"The mechanism for appointing and dismissing the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration is clearly regulated by the law of Ukraine. And no matter how much someone tries to persuade me to violate it, I will not do it," he noted.

Klitschko signed the deputiesʼ appeal regarding Povoroznyk. According to him, the initiators of the decision of the Kyiv City Council deputies will be included in the investigation. Earlier, on June 10, the Kyiv City Council deputies expressed distrust in Povoroznyk against the backdrop of a journalistic investigation into the alleged celebration of the officialʼs birthday on the Day of Mourning.

What preceded

On the night of April 24, cruise and ballistic missiles and strike drones were launched at the capital. Twelve people were killed. The Informer newspaper claimed that on the day of mourning for the dead, Povoroznyk gathered some officials to celebrate his birthday. Journalists say that this was during working hours and on communal territory.

Povoroznyk called the investigation a “dirty manipulation”. According to him, “there was no celebration, music, gifts, or fun”. He says the journalist is lying because he saw it. Povoroznyk claimed that that day “colleagues were sitting, having dinner, and chatting”.

Povoroznyk was dismissed from his position as first deputy chief of the KCSA on April 10. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko accused him of systematically ignoring instructions, in particular, that he did not provide a report on the issuance and accounting of passes for movement during the curfew. According to Tkachenko, as first deputy, Povoroznyk blocks the work of the KCSA: he delays orders, and documents for the status of critical enterprises are stuck for months instead of 10 days.

Then the Kyiv City State Administration noted: the decision does not apply to Povoroznykʼs regular position as first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. He will remain in this position.

