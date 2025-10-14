Reuters: Russian fuel exports fell 17% in September after drone attacks

Russian oil exports by sea in September fell 17.1% year-on-year to 7.58 million tonnes, as drone strikes on oil refineries cut fuel production.

This is evidenced by data from industry sources and Reuters calculations.

In August and September, several major refineries were attacked by drones, including:

"Kiryshinaftoorgsintez" of the company "Surgutnaftogaz",

Volgograd Refinery of “Lukoil”;

“Rosneft” Samara group of plants.

According to market participants, unplanned shutdowns at a number of key plants have reduced fuel exports and increased crude oil exports.

In September, total exports of petroleum products through the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga decreased by 15.4% to 4.36 million tons, according to market sources.

Fuel exports through Black Sea and Azov ports last month fell by 23.2% compared to August, to 2.52 million tons.

Deliveries of petroleum products from the Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk increased slightly in September — by 1.8%, to 30.2 thousand tons.

And fuel loading in Russiaʼs Far Eastern ports decreased by 1.5% month-on-month to 661.3 thousand tons, according to sources and Reuters calculations.

On October 6, it became known that one of the largest oil refineries in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Russia, stopped the operation of its most productive primary oil refining unit as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on October 4.

