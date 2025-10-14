Former MP from the “Party of Regions” Ivanyushchenko was taken into custody in absentia — he is wanted for land fraud worth UAH 160 million

On October 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) took into custody in absentia former MP of Ukraine from the “Party of Regions” Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, who is suspected of seizing 18 hectares of state land for over UAH 160 million.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) without naming the person involved, who was given a preventive measure, but the details of the case point specifically to Ivanyushchenko.

Suspicion in this case against Ivanyushchenko was reported in early September under articles on misappropriation and legalization of illegally obtained property. Later that month, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) put the former MP on the wanted list.

According to the investigation, in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between a former MP and a developer for control over the “Stolychnyi” market in the suburbs of Kyiv, the latter decided to transfer the marketʼs assets to controlled entities.

To do this, employees of the State Geocadastre changed the purpose of the market land, part of which was divided into nine plots of 2 hectares each and transferred to the ownership of predetermined people, and then sold to three companies associated with the developer.

The parties later resolved the conflict by signing an "understanding" on the joint use of the market land. And in September 2021, the former member of parliamentʼs trustee became one of the beneficiaries of the land ownership associations.

Yuriy Ivanyushchenko (also known as Yura Yenakievsky) was an MP of the 6th and 7th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada. He fled Ukraine in late 2014. In early 2015, he was put on the wanted list on charges of embezzlement and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale and was suspected of illicit enrichment.

In early 2017, the courts closed all cases against Ivanyushchenko. The Supreme Court stated that the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office was to blame for the closure of the cases. And on July 3, 2019, it became known that Ivanyushchenko had been removed from the wanted list.

SBU believes that Ivanyushchenko is a resident of the FSB and a "watcher" for the "DPR" by the Russian special services. He also appears in the case of alleged Russian influence on NABU — the special services said that the former regional deputy is in close contact with MP from the “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko.

